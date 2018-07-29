Central Kenya MPs say Jubilee united, rally behind Ruto

Shares

, MURANG’A, Kenya, Jul 29 – Jubilee legislators have said that they are united and the recent handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga will not interfere with their development plans.



They argued that time was up for politics based on hate and division.



The leaders spoke on Saturday in Kiharu Constituency during the thanksgiving ceremony of the area MP Ndindi Nyoro, where they said that the Jubilee Party’s pro-people agenda that started in 2013 would continue even beyond 2022.



The more than 40 Members of Parliament further pledged to support the government in the implementation of its development plan, noting that the attainment of the Big Four agenda would transform Kenya.



“We are not going to do politics from one election period to another. The 2017 elections is now behind us. We are after making Kenya better. If we must do any politics, it must be gainful to this country,” said Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.



The vocal legislator said there is nothing like a divided Jubilee Party.



“Those claiming that there is Jubilee side for Mr Kenyatta and the other for Mr Ruto are misinformed. Jubilee is one family and we are working together. We will move forward together beyond 2022. No external hand will divide this family,” added Nyoro.



He noted that Mt Kenya would rally behind Ruto as Kenya’s next President.



He added: “What you are seeing in this constituency is because of the cordial working relationship I have had with Mr Ruto. There are more projects in the pipeline that will empower Kenyans. That tells you why you be voted in in 2022 as Kenya’s President.”



Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa supported the statement, saying that those waiting for the ruling party to break up would have to “wait and wait”.



Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria said that the unity between Kenyatta and Ruto was as a result of a long and tedious political journey and any external force trying to create a tissue between the two would fail.



“I urge Kenyans to rally behind the two leaders so that they can work for the transformation of our country,” said wa Iria.



The Deputy President said the function of the government was to make better the lives of Kenyans by constructing good roads, providing affordable healthcare to all, better housing and ensuring that the country has ample food.



He said Murang’a County would no longer face the challenges of clean drinking water for the Government was putting resources to permanent supplies.



“That is not all. We are also working on a masterplan that would see various irrigation projects launched in this region. That way, you will be able to produce food all year round,” said Ruto.



The Deputy President said he was working with the President to make a super economy.



“When you see us we are one Jubilee team. When you see me moving around, I am working cordially with the President. My boss is President Kenyatta and he is the one championing development in our country,” he added.



He called on all leaders to shun the stale politics that is informed by tribalism and division.



“How we move forward will be out of our commitment to making our country economically stable. That is guided by the Big Four Agenda. We will be judged not by how much politics we play but how much delivery we presided over to serve Kenyans.”



Leaders present included Nelson Koech (Belgut), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Nduati Ngugi (Gatanga), Peter Kimari (Mathioya), Gichuki Mugambi (Othaya), Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Moses Kirima (Central Imenti).



Others were Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), EALA MP Winnie Chematia, Simon King’ara (Ruiru), David Ole Sankok (nominated), Wangui wa Ngirici (Woman Rep, Kirinyaga), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a Senator), Rahab Mukami (Woman Rep, Nyeri), Sabina Chege (Woman Rep, Murang’a), Gachagua Rigathi (Mathira), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Peter Kimari (Mathioya) and Ruth Mwaniki (Kigumo).