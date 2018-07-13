CAS Namwamba meets UK envoy on Juba peace process

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Kenya and the United Kingdom have vowed sustained efforts in support of the ongoing South Sudan Peace Process.

Speaking on Thursday after holding talks on the peace initiative being spearheaded by the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba and UK’s Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Amb Chris Trott both agreed to work closely to achieve lasting peace in Juba.

The South Sudan Peace process was revitalized on June 21 when President Salva Kiir and his arch-rival, former Vice President Riek Machar, met for the first time in two years at an IGAD summit held in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

Kiir and Machar have since attended a number of high-level talks in Khartoum under the leadership of Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir.

The two leaders fell out in 2013, two years after South Sudan gained independence from Sudan on 9 July 2011.

The fallout was triggered by an attempted coup which President Kiir blamed on his them Vice President, Machar.

Prior to his attendance of the IGAD summit in Addis Ababa Machar had been placed under house arrest in South Africa for about a year and a half where he was restricted from meeting his close allies due to fears of an escalation of tensions in South Sudan.

IGAD which comprises of Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Djibouti, Eritrea, Somalia, and Sudan was at the time pushing for a truce between the Kiir and Machar to create an enabling environment for a presidential election due on July 9.

The June IGAD summit rallied the two leaders to commit to a ceasefire even as President Kiir declined a proposal to accept Machar back into the government.

The Thursday meeting between Namwamba and Trott came against the backdrop of a vote by the South Sudan’s parliament extending President Kiir’s term to 2021.

Thursday’s vote marked the second time the South Sudanese parliament postponed an election having done so in April 2015 to defer the first post-independence election scheduled for July 9, 2015.

The conflict in South Sudan has resulted into the influx of displaced persons over time with the United Nations Refugee Agency placing the number of South Sudanese refugees at 296,748 as at April 2018.

According to the agency, there were 1.8 million internally displaced persons at the time.

The UN has also recorded a number of killings in South Sudan with a report released by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Tuesday indicating that 232 civilians had been massacred between April 16 and May 24.

“The investigation by UN Human Rights monitors found that between 16 April and 24 May, at least 232 civilians were killed and many more injured in attacks by Government and aligned forces and armed youth on villages in opposition-controlled areas in Mayendit and Leer,” OHCHR stated in the report captioned Indiscriminate Attacks against Civilians in Southern Unity April-May 2018.

The report also documented incidences of sexual violence with at least 120 women and girls raped or gang-raped. This included children as young as four according to OHCHR.

“One 20-year-old woman was still bleeding from childbirth when she was raped. Some of those who resisted were shot dead. At least 132 other women and girls were abducted,” the agency stated.