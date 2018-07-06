Busia Governor Ojaamong, others freed on Sh1mn cash bail

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has been released on a cash bail of Sh1mn.

In a ruling rendered Friday afternoon, Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti freed Ojaamong and his three co-accused over corruption-related charges pending determination of their case.

Ogoti ordered the four to report without fail to the Malaba Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices every last Friday of the month.

At the same time, Justice Ogoti issued a warrant of arrest against four other accused persons who failed to appear in court to take plea.

Ojaamong’s woes began after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approved corruption charges levelled against him for flouting procurement laws that amounted to the loss of Sh8 million.