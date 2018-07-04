Busia Governor due in court after arrest by EACC

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 4 – Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has been arrested after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved charges against him and 9 others over fraud in the Integrated Solid Waste Management services project from a private firm, in what led to the loss of Sh20 million.

Ojaamong was arrested on Wednesday morning, and was due to be arraigned in court, according to an official at the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) which has been investigating the matter since 2016.

“He is here being processed to be taken to court,” the official told Capital FM News on Wednesday morning.

Three other officials of Busia County were arrested on Tuesday and were to be arraigned in court alongside the Governor, the official said.

Five others were being sought.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, in his recommendation, said, he is satisfied with an investigation by the EACC implicating the nine officials.