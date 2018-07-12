Body of 10-year old missing Mombasa boy found stuffed in sack

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 12 – Police in Mombasa are investigating an incident in which a 10-year-old boy, who went missing two days ago was found murdered in Bakarani, Kisauni constituency.

The body was found stuffed in a sack behind a house on Thursday morning.

The boy, who was schooling at Bahari Primary, was identified as Francis Abubakar.

He was last seen on Monday night at around 8:30pm around their house.

Mombasa County Police Commander Johnston Ipara said they are still investigating the incident adding the culprits will soon be arrested.

“It us surprising that someone would abduct a young child, kill him and later dump the body near their house. We are still investigation this matter,” said Ipara.

Ipara said the motive of the killer is still unknown.

He said the body was moved to Coast Provincial General Hospital for post-mortem.

According to the police, neighbours were attracted by a foul smell coming from the back of a house and upon investigating stumble upon a body in a sack.

The boy’s step father, Rashid Adnan, said his mother left him in the sitting room watching TV as she went to sleep because she was tired.

However, she woke up at around 11pm to find the TV still on but the boy was not in the sitting room.

He said the mother, Mariam Kache, switched off the TV and went back to sleep assuming her son had gone to sleep in his room.

However, they were shocked to find out he was not home early in the morning when they went to his room to wake him up to prepare for school.

They reported the matter at Bamburi Police Station.

On Thursday morning, they were informed that a body had been found in sack nearby and on reaching the place, the father said, the shoes resembled that of his boy.