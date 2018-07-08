Body of missing Lamu Polytechnic student found in the Indian Ocean

Shares

, LAMU, Kenya Jul 8 – The body of a student from Lamu Polytechnic who went missing while swimming in the Indian Ocean last week has been found.

Lamu West police chief Juma Londo says the body was found by a local diver in Shella Beach earlier today.

“The body was found today morning by a local diver,” Londo told journalists in Lamu.

The 23-year-old student identified as Juma Mohamed was reported to have been swimming with his friends on Friday morning when he was reported missing, with his friends saying he must have drowned during heavy ocean currents.

Police said the body had been retrieved and taken to a local mortuary and the family has been informed.

Cases of people drowning while swimming are common in the Indian Ocean beaches.