Balala sorry over ‘go to hell’ remark, regrets dragging Uhuru’s name

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says he regrets his outburst during Monday’s press conference where he is quoted as telling unnamed persons “to go to hell.”

He told the National Assembly’s Environment Committee that his outburst was directed at a section of social media users who have launched a character assassination plot against him following the death of 10 rhinos which had been translocated to Tsavo East National Park.

He says he has been at a loss following the deaths and blames the failure of his ministry’s systems to act quickly to avert the deaths.

Cabinet Secretary says he is remorseful for dragging the President’s into the matter.