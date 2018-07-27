Ayacko to fly ODM flag in Migori mini-poll, says Mbadi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Former Cabinet Minister Ochillo Ayacko will be ODM’s flagbearer in the October 8 Migori Senatorial by-election.

This follows a joint resolution by the Party National Executive Council and National Elections Board which cited ‘time as well as financial constraints’ involved in organizing the party nominations in 800 polling stations as the main reason for issuing Ayacko with the nomination.

“As per the party rules, the National Elections Board has settled on Hon. Ochillo Mbogo Ayacko to the ODM candidate for the Migori Senatorial seat in the October 8, 2018 by-election. The NEB has briefed the NEC and the candidate has been approved to fly the party flag,” ODM National Chairman John Mbadi said.

According to Mbadi, six of the eight aspirants who applied for the party’s ticket met with the election board and powerful central committee where they agreed to support the decision of the party to directly select its candidate for the vacant seat.

“None of the eight candidates for the Migori Senatorial seat was asked to pay the nomination fee. However, having been nominated, Ochillo Ayacko will be asked to pay the nomination fee,” he added.

The race had attracted former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno, former university student leader David Osiany, former Migori MP John Pesa, former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga, former East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Ochieng Mbeo and businessman Eddy Oketch.

The Migori Senate seat fell vacant last month following the death of Senator Ben Oluoch Okello.