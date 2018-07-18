Ayacko seeks Migori Senate Seat after withdrawing Obado suit

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18 – Ochilo Ayako is now seeking to run for the Migori Senatorial seat after withdrawing his petition challenging the election of Okoth Obado as Migori Governor at the Court of Appeal.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Ayako stated that he withdrew the petition in the spirit of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“Yes, I withdrew my appeal against Obado in the spirit of the handshake. Hon Raila spoke with me during the burial of Oluoch and asked me to withdraw and I listened to him,” he stated.

“It is always my desire to serve Kenyans in any elective post. In this regard, I know that the seat of the Migori Senator is vacant, and I will be seeking to fill it,” he stated.

He said that the Senate will enable him to serve the people of Migori in an elective post.

The Migori Senatorial seat fell vacant following the death of Ben Oluoch Okello who succumbed to cancer and was buried last week.