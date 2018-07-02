AU reiterates calls for Security Council Reforms

Shares

, NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania, Jul 2 – The Africa Union Committee of Ten on the United Nations Security Council Reforms, commonly referred to as C-10 at the weekend met on the sidelines of the 31ST AU Summit to discuss progress made so far on their push for reforms at the UN Security Council.

Under the Inter-governmental Negotiation process, Africa is demanding to have an equitable representation at the United Security Council through an increase in the Permanent membership.

The Chair of the C10 H.E President Julius Bio of Sierra Leone, presented to the Committee a report which indicated that the Africa Position continued to garner broad support from member states of the United Nations States who acknowledged the legitimate aspirations of the African countries to play their rightful role on the global stage.

It was reported that the Common African Position remains unchallenged in its claim to redress the historical injustice of not being represented in the Permanent category and under- presented in the Non -Permanent category of the Security Council.

In her contribution, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb Monica Juma notes that the UNSC Reforms are an imperative – for efficiency, transparency and accountability since the reforms form the cornerstone for the United Nations to respond the challenges of the 21st Century.

Furthermore, the African position would guarantee relevance for the UNSC, whose more than 75% of its agenda in Africa. She supported the proposal to upscale to Heads of State level the engagement for lobbying for the African Position, and the need to have an African message that percolates across all levels of government.

She stressed the need for Africa to convey the message in unison that “we are the only continent not represented in the permanent category of the Security Council” and endeavor to appeal to other like-minded countries whose proposals are in tandem with the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration on the reform of the UN Security Council. She further cautioned against groupings that aim to divide the African group.

The committee underscored the imperative of Africa speaking with one voice, agreed that the engagement with P5 members be intensified and upgraded from the ministerial to the Head of state level, approved the schedule of work presented and mandated the chair to brief the summit on progress made, in the interim, but to present the comprehensive report on the progress in the implementation of the c10 mandate at the January 2019 summit.

The chair urged all AU member states to speak with one voice in order to push together to achieve the set goal, and in this regard urged all African countries to include in their statements to the next UNGA the issue of the UNSC reform and the imperative of adoption of the Africa position as elaborated in the Ezulweini consensus.

The chair proposed to host a C-10 Summit in Freetown in mid -August 2018 to consult ahead of the meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA 2018.

The Africa leaders and Ministers present all agreed and stressed on the need for consensus and to a move in the same to direction in the push for UN Security Council Reforms.

Present was President of Equatorial Guinea, Vice President of Zambia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Namibia, and several Foreign Ministers.