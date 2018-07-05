Arrest warrant issued for cop in the murder of a Briton

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – A warrant of arrest has been issued against John Pamba, one officer who was implicated in the murder of Alexander Monson, the son of a British aristocrat.

Pamba failed to appear before the Mombasa High Court to take a plea.

Three other officers implicated in the case; Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Ishmael Baraka Bulima and Naftali Chege appeared before Mombasa High Court Judge Erick Ogolla.

However, they are expected to take plea at 2:00pm after the Director of Public Prosecution requested for time to prepare a new charge sheet for them.