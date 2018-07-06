Appeals Court nullifies Embakasi South MP’s win in case filed by Sumra

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 -The Appeals Court has nullified the election of Julius Mawathe of Wiper party as Embakasi South Member of Parliament.

Mawathe had been declared validly elected when former MP Irshad Sumra, who lost the August 2017 election, first filed a petition, before he moved to the Appeals Court.

Sumra of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, successfully convinced the Appeals Court judges that the election was a sham.

Sumra said he is happy with the case outcome and is now prepared for a by-election in which he is confident of winning.

“I have no doubt I will win in the by-election,” Sumra told journalists and his supporters outside the court, soon after the ruling. Mawathe did not immediately comment on the court outcome.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna too welcomed the ruling, saying “this was our seat. And now that we have been given another chance to the ballot, we are sure of winning. Let it be known that this is our seat.”

In nullifying the election, the Appeals Court judges cited arious anomalies, and concluded that the election was not free and fair.