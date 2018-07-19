Alego Usonga MP says Chumo should not be vetted for SRC Chairmanship

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul, 19- Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi says Salaries and Remuneration Commission nominee for Chairmanship position Ben Chumo should not be vetted as he is facing graft charges.

Atandi says the former Kenya Power Chief Executive Officer who is facing corruption related charges is not fit to hold public office and vetting him would amount to invalidating the fight against graft.

“As members of Parliament you know we do not have some of this powers over information or vetting, if the Director of Public Prosecution has found it fit to charge him over corruption, we cannot go ahead and vet him until his case is over,” said Atandi.

The opposition lawmaker said he would rally support from other members in the National Assembly Finance and Planning Committee to block the vetting of Chumo.

“You remember when the issue of SRC came on the floor of the house, the majority Leader Adan Duale said whoever will take up the job will be someone free of corruption. I want to tell the Jubilee side to adhere to their promise through Adan Duale,” Atandi added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated Chumo to the SRC position following the end of the tenure of Sarah Serem whose term ended last December.

Ben Chumo and other officials of the electricity company were on Tuesday released on bail after spending four nights in police cells.

Chumo and his co-accused were charged with conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office, aiding the commission of a felony, willful failure to comply with the law, conspiracy to defeat justice and fraudulent acquisition of public property and procurement/supply of faulty transformers worth over Sh400 million.