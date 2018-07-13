Adan, Munya switch ministries as Esipisu nominated ambassador

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a Cabinet reshuffle that will see Cabinet Secretaries Adan Mohamed (Industrialisation) and Peter Munya (EAC) switch portfolios.

The changes announced Friday afternoon by the State House Press Office will see Principal Secretary in the State Department of Renewable Energy Prof Collette Suda move to the Ministry of Education as the Chief Administrative Secretary and Principal Secretary in the State Department of University Education.

The Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Education will move to the Ministry of Energy in a similar capacity.

President Kenyatta has also made nine ambassadorial nominations in which State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu and outgoing Air Force Commander Major General Samuel Thuita have been listed.

Other ambassadorial nominees are former Chairperson of the Salaries and Remunerations Commission, Sarah Serem, Former CID Director Ndegwa Muhoro, Ex-Energy Minister George Ochillo Ayako, Nicholas Oginga Ogego, John Kimani Ondieki, Chris Karuba Mburu and Benjamin Langat.

Deputy State House Press Secretary Kanze Dena who announced the changes will assume the job of Acting Press Secretary and Head of the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit.

“My former boss has been nominated ambassador and therefore I’ll be acting in his position,” the former news anchor said.

The President also shuffled heads of State Departments.

The Principal Secretary for in the State Department of Environment and Regional Development Authorities Charles Sunkuli will move to the State Department for Devolution.

Devolution Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa has been moved to the State Department for Social Protection, Pension and Senior Citizens Affairs.

Zainab Abdalla has been moved from the State Department for Correctional Services while Alfred Cheruiyot has been deployed to the State Department of Post Training and Skills Development.

Susan Mochache will move to the State Department of Environment and Forestry with Joe Okudo reappointed Principal Secretary for the State Department of Tourism.

Margaret Mwakima moves from the State Department of Tourism to the State Department of Wildlife.

Ibrahim Mohammed and Fatuma Hirsi have been reappointed Principal Secretaries and posted to the State Department of Labour and State Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunications respectively.

Prof Michemi Ntiba will move from the State Department of University Education to Fisheries, Agriculture and The Blue Economy.