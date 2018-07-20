21 Nepalese girls rescued from strip clubs in Westlands

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Twenty-one girls of Nepalese nationality were Thursday night rescued from two popular strip clubs in Westlands area, where they were working illegally.

This followed a midnight raid by detectives from the transnational crime squad.

According to the detectives, the main suspect was also arrested during the raid.

“Detectives from the DCI Anti-Human Trafficking & Child Protection Unit and the Transnational Organized Crime Unit last night raided two clubs in Mogotio Road, Westlands and rescued 21 Nepalese girls who had been Trafficked to Kenya for Exploitation,” the DCI said on its twitter handle.

“Three perpetrators were arrested and will be charged for various offences under The Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act (Act No.8 of 2010).”