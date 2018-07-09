9 people dead, 20 injured after bus burst into flames in Emali

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – Nine people were burnt to death on Wednesday morning when a bus burst into flames following a head-on collision with a truck in Emali.

The accident occurred shortly after 1 am at Civicon area on the Nairobi-Mombassa Highway, leaving 20 other passengers with serious injuries, according to police.

The Kenya Red Cross society said the injured passengers are admitted to Sultan Hamud and Kilome hospitals.

Police said the bus was overtaking when it collided with the truck that was headed to Nairobi from Mombasa.

