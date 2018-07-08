8 students accused of burning dorm freed on bond in Kisii

Shares

, KISII, Kenya, Jul 12 – Eight students from Kisii National High School were arraigned in court for arson on Thursday.

The eight suspects were arrested on Wednesday morning after CCTV footage showed images of them while in the act of burning down the dormitory.

The eight suspects appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Ezekiel Obina and were charged with setting ablaze the dormitory valued at Sh6,398,278.

They were accused of wilfully and unlawfully setting the dormitory on fire on July 10 jointly with not before court.

The suspects were released on a bond of Sh200,000 or a cash bail of Sh50,000.

They will appear again in court on Monday next week to plead to the charges.