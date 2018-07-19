72-year-old Briton jailed for sexually abusing children in Kenya

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19 – A British national who was found guilty of sexually abusing two children in Kenya has been jailed for more than 18 years.

According to investigations carried out by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Anti~ Human Trafficking & Child Protection Unit and the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom, Keith Morris befriended the families of his victims and provided them with money and gifts.

“Mr Keith Morris, a British national has been sentenced to 17years for the sexual offences he committed whilst on holiday in Kenya & 18 months consecutive for the attempt to pervert the course of Justice,” a statement from the DCI indicated.

In May this year, he was found guilty on 22 May of four counts of rape, three counts of assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault and two counts of perverting the course of justice following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Over a period of around 20 years, Morris, made friends with a number of families living in a remote Kenyan village.

He financially sponsored several of the families, providing household goods, clothing, medical treatment and paying for their children’s education.

During the visits Morris would take groups of children out of the village for day trips.

He would buy them sweets, make-up, take them for meals and often invited them to stay in his hotel rooms.

On several occasions in 2016 and 2017 Morris sexually assaulted and raped two of the girls, while they stayed in hotels with him.

After concerns were raised by a hotel guest an investigation was launched by the National Crime Agency and the Kenyan Police Child Protection Unit.

Morris, who had returned the UK, was arrested in February 2017.

In preparation for the trial, the CPS worked with the Kenyan authorities to enable one of the victims to give their evidence via video-link from Kenya.