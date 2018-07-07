7 Machakos ministers sworn-in despite MCAs opposition

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 23 – Seven ministers of the Machakos County Government have been sworn-in.

The exercise was led by Chief Magistrate Alfred Kabiru despite opposition from the County Assembly.

Last week, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua appointed the seven ministers after the County Assembly failed to approve his nominees within 21 sitting days as required under the Appointments Act.

Announcing the appointments, Mutua said he made them in the best interest of Machakos people and in upholding the constitution and rule of law.

He also added that his actions were necessitated by the County Assembly’s failure to debate on the report and interruptions seeking stoppage of discussion on the nominees.

Machakos MCAs failed to approve the appointees saying they were waiting for the Supreme Court decision on the gubernatorial seat after the Appeals Court nullified Mutua’s re-election.