7 Kisumu Girls High School students charged over arson

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 23 – Seven students from Kisumu Girls High School have been charged over arson at the institution.

The students who were arraigned in court in ful school uniform, were charged with malicious damage to property worth more than Sh2 million.

They all denied the charges and have been freed on Sh30,000 cash bail until August 7 when the case will come up for mention.

The incident occurred at the school two weeks ago when the students went on the rampage in the wave of unrest in schools across the country, with Nyanza being the worst affected.