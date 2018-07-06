6 City Hall employees charged with Sh150mn Asphalt Plant fraud

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Six senior employees of Nairobi County government have denied siphoning over Sh150 million through fraud.

Peter Gitau and co-accused persons have pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit an economic crime, committing a fraudulent act, failure to comply with procurement laws and statement of offence.

The accused persons who were arraigned before Anti Corruption magistrate Lawrence Mugambi were accused of jointly conspiring to fraudulently commit an economic crime by inserting a bid security after the completing of the opening of tender for the supply, delivery and installation of Asphalt Plant along Nanyuki road.

Investigations by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission have since revealed that the officials substituted the tender documents which had a price of Sh50 million with one that contains a higher bid price of Sh150 million

The plea taking for Nicholas Maina, a senior aerial officer was deferred to August 2 after the court accepted the explanation given by his lawyer concerning his absence in court.

Mugambi has released each of the accused persons on a cash bail of Sh400,000 .

Alternatively they can pay a deposit of Sh1 million bond and a surety of similar amount to secure their freedom pending trial.

Adam Gedi, an officer with the EACC has been given up to August 3 to furnish the accused with documents and evidence to be relied upon during trial.

Pre-trial conference will be on August 10 for purposes of fixing hearing dates.