5 family members die in house fire after domestic quarrel

Shares

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 17 – A domestic quarrel turned tragic in Likoni constituency in Mombasa County leading to the death of five members of a family.

It is reported that a couple had quarrelled on Monday night when the husband, identified as Frank, locked the house and set it ablaze with his wife and three other occupants still inside.

Likoni Deputy County Commissioner Eric Wamulevu said preliminary investigations showed the house was deliberately set on fire by the husband.

“We were informed about the fire at around 9:00 pm at night. Our officers with the help of fire fighters from Shika Adabu came and tried to put out the fire, later on four people were confirmed dead. Preliminary investigations showed that it was a domestic fight,” said Wamulevu.

The four people who lost their lives are; the wife, Victoria Mutua, who is a teacher at Mbaraki Girls’ Secondary School, her mother, her four-year-old kid and a nephew.

Residents told journalists that Victoria’s mother had come to try and solve the internal wrangles, but the man of the house decided to burn them alive.

They said that Frank sustained severe injuries and could have died on his way to the hospital.