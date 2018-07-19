43 witnesses to testify against suspects in Sh468mn NYS Scandal

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – The prosecution has lined up a total of 43 witnesses among them bank officials to testify against suspects implicated in the Sh468 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

Trial Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti was told that among the documents they will rely upon in the case are bank statements, contracts, vouchers and memos issued by the former Ministry officials.

Other than bank officials, whom have not been stated, the prosecution also intends to call document examiners, officials from the Treasury that dealt with IFMIS system, contractors engaged by NYS and witnesses from the Public Procurement Oversight Authority (PPAO).

The court heard that other than oral evidence, the prosecution will also use statements from witnesses, electronic evidence and experts.

On Wednesday, all the 48 suspects were present as the court went through bundles of documents, which have been supplied to defence lawyers, and which will used during the trial.

Lawyer Stephen Ligunya, who represents former Youth Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo said some statements supplied to them were not signed.

Although the High Court had ordered the suspects to be released on bond, about 14 of them are yet to secure their release and have filed an application for review of their bond terms.

The High Court had directed that the suspects are to execute a bond of Sh5 million, produce sureties of Sh2 million and deposit cash bail of Sh1 million in court, as part of the condition for them to be released.

The suspects are also required to present their securities in court and a copy of their identification cards, a valuation report of the security, their passports and a letter of verification from the investigation officer.