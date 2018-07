Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Four suspected thugs were Tuesday night shot dead in a botched robbery within the Karen area, of Nairobi.

According to police, “the suspects were shot dead at the Hillcrest area as they planned a robbery on a home.”

Police stated that a team of detectives from the Flying Squad were tipped off about the planned robbery before they ambushed the men.

Police suspect the men were part of a gang that has been terrorizing Karen at large, by attacking and robbing residents.