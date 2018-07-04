4 suspects shot dead in Mathare, Buruburu Monday night

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Four suspected thugs were Monday night gunned down in separate robbery incidents within Nairobi.

According to the Nairobi Police Commissioner in Charge of Staff Operations, James Thathi, one of the thugs who was in a group of three was gunned down within the Nigeria area, Mathare while robbing a passerby.

“At about 7.30pm, a group of three men accosted a passerby and robbed him of a wallet that had Sh2,000 and his ID. The man raised alarm and fortunately there were officers on patrol who shot down one of the men,” he stated.

Thathi revealed that another was shot dead in Buruburu after he was caught robbing a woman.

“At around 11.40pm, officers on patrol spotted a group of men robbing a woman. When they challenged them, they started shooting and one suspect was fatally wounded,” he said.

He indicated that three more were felled after an alarm was raised by a woman they were attempting to gang rape at Industrial Area last night.

“In Industrial Area, officers got a group of men robbing pedestrians when they went there, they found them gangraping a woman. Three of the them were fatally wounded and two knives and a toy pistol were recovered.”