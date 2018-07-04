4 Lions translocated after killing horses in Laikipia

Shares

, NANYUKI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Four lions have been translocated from Solio Ranch in Laikipia to the Meru National Park after killing two horses and injuring another at the Mt Kenya Holiday Homes farm.

The stray lions have also been predating on livestock at Tigithi area and Kiamathaga ward for the past one month amounting to huge losses and terrorizing the community.

The operation to sedate the lions using a helicopter was led by Kenya Wildlife service Veterinary officer Dominic Mijele and the Community Warden at Mt Kenya National Park, Gilbert Njeru.

Njeru stated that the lions were also fitted with tracking devices to ensure they are monitored.

In addition, he said that the loss caused by the lions amounts to more than Sh1.5 million and those affected will be compensated by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

Tigithi ward MCA Mutahi Muritu who was also present during the exercise applauded the move by KWS saying the lions were a threat to the community and have been attacking livestock in the area.

He also called on the government to ensure those affected are paid on time and address the issue of human-wildlife conflict especially in Laikipia County.

Area residents made similar remarks saying that the lions were giving the sleepless nights and were a threat to school going children.