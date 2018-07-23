23 Nigerians to be charged with being in Kenya illegally

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13 – 23 Nigerian nationals will on Friday be charged with being in the country illegally after being arrested.

According to Police Commissioner in charge of staff operations in Nairobi James Thathi, they were arrested on Thursday night at a house in Gigiri where all of them were staying.

“Yes, we had a crack down in Gigiri and we got 23 Nigerian nationals who did not have papers. We will be arraigning them in court today,” he stated.

Recently, the government has intensified the crackdown on foreigners working illegally in Kenya, following a directive from Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.