2 Solai dam owners, 4 others to spend weekend in jail pending bail

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Six people charged over the Solai dam tragedy that killed 47 people will now remain in custody until Monday after the court declined to release them on bail Friday.

They include dam owner Perry Kasangara, the estate Managing Director Vinoj Jaya Kumar, a Nakuru County Government official, Water Rights Officials Winnie Muthoni, Tomkin Odhiambo and Jacinta Were who were charged with manslaughter Thursday.

The prosecution is opposed to them being freed on bond and instead wants them placed under the Witness Protection Agency.

The magistrate has now ordered they be remanded at the Naivasha Remand Prison until Monday when a ruling on their bail application will be made.

They were arraigned in court after presenting themselves at the Naivasha police Station, following orders by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji who wanted them arrested.

They denied manslaughter charges over the deaths of 47 people who perished when the dam in Solai burst at night, leaving a trail of destruction in a nearby village.

The prosecution is opposed to their release from custody, arguing that the crime they are facing is serious given the loss of lives the tragedy at their dam caused.

Also set to be charged are officials from the National Environment Management Authority and Water Resources Management Authority, who are accused of various omissions of commissions that led to the tragedy.