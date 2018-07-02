2 Cops accused of murdering Briton to stay in remand for two weeks

Shares

, Mombasa, Kenya, Jul 5 – Two officers accused of murdering Alexander Monson, the son of the British aristocrat Nichola Monson, will now spend two weeks at the Shimo la Tewa remand prison after they were denied bond by the High Court in Mombasa.

On Thursday afternoon, Sergeant Naftali Chege and Constable Ishamel Baraka, who are serving the police in Nandi and Kisumu Counties respectively, pleaded not guilty to the murder charges levelled against them.

Mombasa High Court Judge Erick Ogolla said the two will have to be remanded until July 19, when the application for bond by their lawyers will be determined.

The third accused person, Charles Wangombe Munyiri (a former Head of Tourist Police Unit in Diani), was however released on free bond because of ill health.

He is suffering from chronic hypertension and is supposed to see his doctor at Kenyatta National Hospital every Monday and Thursday, the court was told.

The three, are among four individuals accused of killing Alexander in May 2012 in Diani.

A warrant of arrest was issued against the fourth officer, Constable John Pamba, who is still attached at Diani Police, but failed to appear before the court on Thursday.

Jami Yamina, from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions asked the court to deny the accused persons bond because they might interfere with the case.

He said the two officers Chege and Baraka, are still serving in the police force, have access to weapons and might intimidate the 39 prosecution witnesses who appeared before Alexander’s murder inquest.

Their lawyer, Abdulrahman Aminga, however defended his clients saying the two officers are stationed in Nandi and Kisumu counties, which are far away from the coastal town of Mombasa.

“The assumptions that the accused persons might interfere with this matter are far-fetched. The officers are currently serving in Nandi and Kisumu, which are world apart from this trial court. They are also officers of junior rank, therefore there is no way they will interfere with this case,” said Aminga.

Lawyer Yusuf Abubakar, appearing for the family of the deceased, said the mother of Alexander is currently residing in Diani, and if the officers are let free they might intimidate her.

He said the accused officers are also well-known to the prosecution witness, therefore they might go after them with threats and intimidation.