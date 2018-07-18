18 students from Aquinas and Huruma Girls due in court over planned strike

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Eighteen students from Aquinas High and Huruma Girls in Nairobi who have been arrested over claims of planning a strike, are due in court on Tuesday.

Fifteen students at the boys’ school are and three from the girls’ institution are being questioned after police were informed they planned to lead strikes and burn their schools.

Police said they want to know if there were other students involved and add that security has been beefed up at the institutions.

Incidents of school unrest have been on the rise in the past month leaving dozens of schools damaged and closed with several students arrested and charged.

The National Assembly Education Committee will in the meantime meet with Cabinet Secretaries Amina Mohammed and Fred Matiangi on Tuesday over the current wave of school unrest across the country.

The Committee Sitting Schedule posted on the Parliament of Kenya website says Amina will appear first before the MPs, where she is expected to outline measures her ministry is taking to address the causes of unrest.

Amina is also expected to brief and respond to MPs queries over the findings of a probe into last month’s alleged sexual assault at Moi Girls High School, Nairobi.

The Parliamentary Committee will in the afternoon host Matiangi regarding current unrest and security in schools.

This came even as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) warned those who participate in strikes, demonstrations and destruction of school property that they risk facing charges that will be reflected on their Certificates of Good Conduct.