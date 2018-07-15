15 students to be charged as unrest in schools continues

Shares

, KISII, Kenya, Jul 10 – At least 15 students who were arrested at Nyakeyo Secondary School in Kisii are expected to be charged with arson on Tuesday.

This is after they burnt down two houses belonging to a family they alleged ‘bewitched’ a student who died over the weekend after illness.

Kisii County Police Commander Hassan Abdi confirmed the arrest of several students involved in the arson.

Meanwhile, five students of Chulaimbo Secondary School in Kisumu West were on Monday arraigned before a Maseno Court and charged with arson.

The five were charged before Senior Resident Magistrate Reuben Kipng’eno where they denied the accusations.

They were charged with the offense of wilfully and unlawfully setting on fire two dormitories valued at Sh5million.

They denied the charge and were released on a cash bail of Sh30,000 each with an alternative bond of Sh100,000 each.

The case has been set for mention on July 23 and hearing on August 21.

In yet another case of school unrest, Huma Girls Secondary School in Kisumu West has been closed indefinitely.

Sub-County Education Officer Albert Langat says there was tension among the girls forcing them to shut down the school to avoid any possible chaos.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Monday announced that students found culpable of arson will not be admitted to public universities and would also not get scholarship recommendations while their leaving certificate will have a criminal record on it.