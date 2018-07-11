11 nabbed over SIM card fraud due in court

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Eleven suspects arrested Saturday night for being in possession of unlawfully registered SIM cards will be arraigned in court on Monday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said its officers confiscated two laptops and approximately 15,000 assorted SIM cards.

In a post on the agency’s Twitter handle, the DCI confirmed the seizure of four agent lines, and registration books, one agent number, assorted ATMs and assorted cell phones.

The DCI has been running a crackdown on SIM card fraudsters in a bid to reduce the number of innocent Kenyans who get duped and also to reduce the numbers of illegally registered SIM cards that are usually used by robbers.