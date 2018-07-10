10 passengers on ill-fated Sultan Hamud bus unaccounted for

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Ten passengers who were in the bus that burst into flames in Emali, killing nine people, are yet to be accounted for, with fears that they may have perished in the horror crash.

Mukaa police chief Paul Odede says they have so far recovered nine bodies, while 20 passengers are admitted to Sultan Hamud and Kilome hospitals with multiple injuries following the crash that had 40 passengers on the bus.

He says they are trying to establish if the missing 10 were also burnt in the accident or escaped and are yet to be located.

The accident occurred shortly after 1am at Civicon area on the Nairobi-Mombassa Highway, with police now saying the bus may have been trying to overtake when it collided with a truck from Mombasa and went up in flames.