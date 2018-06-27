West Kenya Sugar Company, Chemelil in tussle after court verdict

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 27 – Operations at the Chemelil Sugar Company were disrupted after a private company invaded the factory to attach some of its property following a court case.

West Kenya Sugar Company had moved to the firm Wednesday morning in the company of police officers to seize some vehicles.

Chemelil Public Relations Officer Bosco Magare says the tussle to attach their property was borne out of a court case they lost recently.

Chemelil Sugar Company had moved to court to challenge the erection of a sugarcane weighbridge within their zone.

Magare says they lost the case and the court awarded West Kenya some costs which he declined to quote.

The private sugar company in an effort to recover the cost wanted to tow away some vehicles of Chemelil.

There was a standoff as Chemelil company staff declined to have the vehicles moved out of the company compound.

Magare says the officers who had accompanied West Kenya then left the premises to seek audience with Muhoroni sub county deputy county commissioner.

Magare says the fee awarded by the court will be paid and not through attachment of the company property.