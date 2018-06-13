Warning issued against alcoholic drinks from Lyniber Supplies Limited

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The Nairobi City County Alcoholic Control and Licensing Board has warned residents against consuming drinks manufactured by Lyniber Supplies Limited.

The plant located in Mowlem, Embakasi West Constituency produces illicit spirits that are distributed in Mt Kenya Region and Lower Eastern.

The crackdown by the board also unearthed a tax evasion racket by the dealer avoiding the standardisation mark of quality by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

During the operation led by the Board Chairman Kennedy Odhiambo, they confronted a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officer who had authenticated the illicit liquor for distribution.

“As you have witnessed the KRA officer has authenticated the illicit spirits and issued the original stickers,” said Odhiambo.

Most entertainment joints are selling adulterated drinks, warned Odhiambo.

Inspection Committee Chairman Mutunga Mutungi also discovered the owner of the manufacturing plant was operating without liquor licences.

They arrested the laboratory technician and six employees who were manually cleaning the recycled bottles.

Also nabbed was an importer and distributor who were found guilty of flouting public health provisions, liquor laws and licence.

Twelve suspects were arrested and they will be arraigned before the City Court Thursday.

The board also arrested the owner of Starbase Enterprises a distributor off spine road for operating without the requisite licenses.

Residents of Nasra had complained about the businessman selling Keg near residential dwelling.

“Majority of operators had not met the minimum requirements of licensing and had liquor and health regulations,” said Mutungi.

Off Likoni Road an employee of Domaine Kenya Limited an Importer was arrested for operating without licences.