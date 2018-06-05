Wandayi warns govt accounting officers who snub invites

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee Chairman Opiyo Wandayi has warned government officials who fail to honor invites to appear before the committee of stern action.

Wandayi made the remarks after top Ministry of Health officials failed to appear in Tuesday’s session where the committee was to discuss the 2014/2015/2016 audited accounts for the ministry.

The Ministry’s Principal Secretary Peter Tum was invited to answer queries raised by the Auditor General but instead chose to send junior officers to represent him on the basis that he was out of the country on official duties.

“This committee cannot allow itself to be undermined by any person or authority with petty excuses, going forward that will have to change,” said Wandayi.

The Ugunja lawmaker said the committee will not take it lightly against any government accounting official who disregards the invites and opts to send junior representatives instead.

“It will not be business as usual going forward, the committee will be ruthless to any individual who will fail to come before us and answer to audit queries. The PS will serve as an example and let it be clear that we are not an idle committee,” he said.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo expressed concerns why government accounting officers were casually handling the invites cautioning that disciplinary measures would be employed in future against such individuals.

“Besides a Cabinet Secretary and a Principal Secretary there is this other official called the Chief Administrative Secretary and it is just peculiar why all the three would decide not to appear and instead send junior officers, it is unacceptable,” he said.

Wandayi issued a fresh invite to Tum and vowed to take drastic action against him if he failed to appear on Thursday this week.