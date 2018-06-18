Wajir MPs support efforts to apprehend Sunday attack planners

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 18 – Parliamentarians from Wajir County have condemned Sunday’s attack where eight security officers were killed after their vehicle ran over an explosive device at Bojigaras in the county.

Led by Eldas MP Adan Keynan, the MPs called upon security forces to heighten their intelligence and security operations to flush out the perpetrators from their hideouts and bring them to book.

“These criminal gangs by the name Al Shabaab or in the name of any other criminal gang must be dealt with ruthlessly by our security agencies. Equally we want also to appeal to the local community there to cooperate with the government security agencies and report suspicious elements to their chiefs, village elders and to the rest of the security agents. This is the only we can be responsive; this is the only way we can also contribute to the security well being of the people of Kenya,” Keynan told a news conference at Parliament Buildings.

Tarbaj MP Ahmed Bashane called for speedy investigations to apprehend those responsible.

“We regret the loss of the eight lives. Indeed, it is a greatly sad day for all of us. We will use all means possible so that those individuals who are marauding and moving in this region and are disrupting our normal lives we will bring them to book.”

“We should increase our manhunt for those people who killed our gallant soldiers. We are really saddened by this happening – these are just criminals. These people do not spare anybody, they are enemies of all Kenyans,” said Nominated Senator Farhiya Ali Haji.

Three attacks have been carried out by the Somalia-based militant group in the region since the beginning of 2018.

The first attack took place in January when a Safaricom communication mast was destroyed, paralysing communication in the country.

More recently, on February 16, 2018 two teachers and one of their spouses were killed in Wajir, after suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked the Qarsa Primary School.