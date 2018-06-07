Voter seeks to stop Baringo South by-election over IEBC composition

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – A Baringo South voter is seeking to stop the intended by- elections on August 17 over the composition of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Under an urgent suit, Isaiah Biwott wants any preparations being undertaken by the polls’ body stopped.

He argued that the Commission as currently constituted lacks the mandate to carry out its duties and functions.

Through his lawyer, he contended that the resignation of commissioners Connie Maina, Paul Kurgat and Margret Mwachanya in April has paralysed its operations.

He insisted that the quorum for the conduct of business at a meeting of the IEBC is at least five members.

“As currently constituted and owing to the resignation of three commissioners, IEBC cannot carry out its duties and or undertake any such functions,” he argued

IEBC is preparing to conduct by elections for the Member of National Assembly in Baringo South, and County Assembly Member for wards in Migori and Bobasi constituencies.

The voter claims that if the order sought are not given, there is real danger that the people of the said constituencies shall be subjected to sham elections and public funds will be used on a futile exercise.