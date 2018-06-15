Uhuru: There will be a lifestyle audit for all public officers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15 – A lifestyle audit will be conducted on all state officers after a declaration made by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during the commissioning of the first phase of the Sh11.5 billion Dongo Kundu bypass at Miritini, Mombasa on Thursday, President Uhuru said no one will be spared in the fight against graft.

“We are going to ask hard questions on how you acquired your wealth. If you don’t have answers, there is someone in Kamiti prison waiting for you,” he said.

President Kenyatta pointed out that he will be the first one to do a lifestyle audit followed by Governors, Cabinet Secretaries and other state officers – in that order.

He said he is committed to fight corruption in the country and no one will be allowed to hide behind religion, tribe or race if they are involved in graft.

“Whether you are a Kikuyu, Kamba, Kalenjin or Digo. You plunder public money alone, you will be jailed alone. I swear to God this will end,” the Head of State promised.

Kenyatta called for transparency and affirmed that true leadership is when state leaders can comfortably show how they have acquired their wealth.

This comes barely a day after he issued an Executive Order requiring all government public institutions to publish full details of tenders that have been awarded from July 1.