Uhuru to launch immunization drive, send Cuban doctors to counties

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will Wednesday preside over the start of a 100-day Accelerated National Immunization Campaign and at the same time send-off specialist doctors from Cuba to counties.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu stated that “the President is expected to highlight the various efforts being made by the Government towards the realization of the Universal Health Coverage which is a key deliverable in the President’s Big 4 Development Agenda.”

Through a statement, he explained that in recent years, the Government has enhanced investments in the health sector in a sustained effort to ensure that all Kenyans have access to affordable and quality healthcare services.

“At the core of the Government’s renewed approach to healthcare provision is preventive services which make sustained immunization programmes, provision of adequate medical equipment and other forms of primary medicine key interventions.”

The move to bring in the Cuban doctors was agreed on in March this year by President Kenyatta in a bilateral agreement with the Cuba Government which allowed specialist doctors to work in Kenya.

The visit was followed with Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki signing a contract with the Cuban Government to bring 100 specialized doctors in a country a deal that will also see 50 Kenyan doctors travel to Cuba to receive specialized training, which will be mostly be on family medicine.

Speaking during the signing of MoU between the County Government and National Government on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said that the Cuban specialists had undergone vigorous vetting in a bid to ensure that they were qualified to work in the country.