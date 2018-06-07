Uhuru pledges assistance to families of plane crash victims

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolences to the families and friends of the eight passengers and two pilots aboard the Cessna plane that crashed in the Aberdares.

In a statement, the Head of State says he is deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place near Kinangop.”My thoughts and prayers are with the families, in this moment of grief.”

He expressed the commitment of the government to provide assistance to the bereaved families during this trying time.

“They can be sure that there will be a full review of our procedures, so that we can all understand how this tragedy happened. Meantime, I pray that the families and friends of those we have lost may be granted the grace to endure this terrible loss,” he stated.

“Let me thank the search and rescue teams drawn from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, the Kenya Wildlife Service, the Kenya Air Force, the Red Cross, and elsewhere, they did everything they could. I am grateful for their service.”

Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa said a search team that located the aircraft Thursday morning found no survivors and a probe into the cause of the accident has commenced.

Charles Wako, the Chairman of FlySax that owned the aircraft described it as a difficult moment for them and affected family members who have been camping at the Weston Hotel here in Nairobi.

The aircraft wreckage was located South West of Aberdare ranges in Kinangop at 6.45am, two days after the plane destined to Nairobi from Kitale went missing.