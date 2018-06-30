Uhuru deploys CS Juma to African Union summit

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma will lead Kenya’s delegation to the African Union summit in Mauritania this weekend.

A statement from Presidential Strategic Communication Unit said President Uhuru Kenyatta was to attend the meeting but has been held back by urgent State matters.

The two day summit which is scheduled to begin Sunday is running under the theme ‘Combating Corruption: A sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation’.

The Heads of State and Government will receive proposals on ways to end violence and crises in different parts of the region, including in South Sudan, Central African Republic, Mali, Western Cameroon and Western Sahara.