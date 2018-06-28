Uhuru: Charge my brother if there’s evidence of wrongdoing

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has emphasised that no one will be spared in the war against corruption including his brother, Muhoho, if found guilty.

This comes after Protech Investment Limited, a firm linked to Muhoho Kenyatta was named among firms being investigated for importing contaminated sugar.

Speaking during the opening of the US Kenya Conference in Nairobi, President Kenyatta said there is no turning back in the war against corruption.

“This agenda should not be politicised. If there is evidence against anyone, including my brother, charge them,” President Kenyatta said.

He expressed confidence in investigating agencies to win the fight.

“We are going to fight this animal called corruption and ensure that it is a beast that shall never inflict future generations in this country, and let us support this because at the end it is what shall help us achieve the social-economic agenda,” he stated.

On his part, US Ambassador to Kenya Bob Godec said the United States will support the government in the fight against corruption.

“The United States warmly welcomes President Kenyatta’s commitment to addressing this issue head-on and will provide assistance in the fight, the battle needs the commitment from all Kenyans,” Godec said.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Secretary in charge of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation Mwangi Kiunjuri termed as false and misleading, reports that Protech Investment Limited imported contaminated sugar.

Kiunjuri, in a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon, said the claims by Aldai lawmaker Cornelius Serem were far-fetched stating that Protech Investment Limited never imported sugar into the country.

The government has in the recent past been having massive crackdowns on contraband goods by an inter-agency team that has netted huge shipments of illegally imported sugar confirmed not to be fit for human consumption.

The discovery of the contraband sugar and other commodities has led to the arrest and prosecution of several government officers among them the managing director of the Kenya Bureau of Standards Charles Ongwae.