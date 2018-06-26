Two women die after inhaling carbon monoxide from a jiko

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Two women have died on Monday night after they inhaled gas from a burning jiko in Shauri Moyo estate here in Nairobi.

Nairobi Police Boss Joseph Ole Tito stated that “the two had lit the jiko in their house to keep warm.”

He stated that a third victim was rescued from the house long after the incident happened.

Ole Tito advised the public to avoid using jikos to keep warm during the cold season, unless their homes are well ventilated.

A burning jiko produces poisonous carbon monoxide gas that is deadly to humans.