Two dead after building collapses in Huruma

Today 10:00 am (4 hours ago)
Shares
A search and rescue operation was underway Sunday morning despite challenges in accessibility/RED CROSS

By JEREMIAH WAKAYA, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – Two people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a five-storey building in Huruma, Nairobi.

The building located in Ngei area is said to have collapsed at about 1:30am.

So far, four people have been rescued alive with one of the two who died succumbing to injuries while being rushed to hospital.

A search and rescue operation was underway Sunday morning despite challenges in accessibility.

According to the National Disaster Management Unit, a multi-agency rescue team has resolved to demolish one of the temporary structures located near the collapsed building to pave way for equipment being used in the operation.

Shares

Latest Articles

More Stories

Opinion Leaders

Most Viewed