TV anchor Kanze Dena named Deputy State House Spokesperson

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – TV anchor Kanze Dena has been appointed Deputy State House Spokesperson.

In a statement, Chief of Staff and Head of the President’s Delivery Unit, Nzioka Waita, stated that Dena will take leadership of the core communications teams, including digital, messaging, research, branding and press.

“As part of diversifying the voices from the Presidency, focusing the concept of messaging with purpose, President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed seasoned television news anchor Kanze Dena, 39, as Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head, PSCU,’ he said.

He further explained that she will focus on the President’s brand positioning, media relations and messaging with respect to the delivery the Big Four agenda.

Munira Mohamed has on the other hand been appointed to the role of Deputy Head of the President’s Strategic Communications Unit and Head of the Presidential Library.

“In addition to talking charge of all broadcast and media production, Mohamed will lead a team to design and develop the library; develop storylines and themes for both permanent and temporary public exhibitions; carry out research work and collect material relevant to the Presidential Library, Museum and Exhibition Centre,” he stated.

Waita said that in her new role, Mohamed will work closely with the families of our nation’s first three Presidents as well as the State Department of Heritage, to decide on important speeches, papers, books, artworks, artefacts and other materials to preserve and exhibit.

He explained that President Kenyatta believes the two women leaders will bring diversity, dynamism and infuse new energy in to the PSCU whilst improving overall media relations with external stakeholders.

“Overall leadership for the Presidential Communications remains with Manoah Esipisu, the State House Spokesperson.”