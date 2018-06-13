TSC announces new measures to enhance learners’ safety

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has issued a circular requiring school heads to ensure students are accompanied by at least one registered teacher of the same gender in new measures geared towards enhancing the safety of learners.

In the circular issued on Wednesday by Chief Executive Nancy Macharia, TSC also directed head teachers to stop incorporating unregistered teachers or those deregistered by the commission in school programs, including co-curricular activities.

“Persons not registered as teachers (including teachers whose names have been removed from the register of teachers) should not be incorporated in the school programmes to teach, handle, manage, coach, supervise and/or assist in the teaching, handling, managing, coaching, supervision of pupils/learners,” the circular addressed to all teachers and copied to the Education Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary, Kenya National Union of Teachers, and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers cautions.

Under the guidelines, school managers will be required to ensure day scholars are released early enough to reach their homes by 6pm with those in boarding schools required to ensure all programs end by 9pm.

The new measures come in a wake of rape reports at two public secondary schools – Moi Girls School in Nairobi and Maasai Girls School in Narok.

DNA results of 32 men tested in connection to the Moi Girls rape case are expected in three weeks.

Education CS Amina Mohamed has since appointed a nine-member interim board to manage affairs at Moi Girls after the school re-opened on Sunday following a week-long closure.

Amina had ordered the school closed to pave the way to investigations into the rape of a student at the institution after a medical report confirmed a student had indeed been raped.

A team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations quizzed 90 people before taking DNA samples from the 32 males who include teachers believed to have been within the precincts of the school when the incident occurred.