Tough new rules for boda bodas in Nairobi CBD

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – The Nairobi County Inspectorate Department on Thursday arrested 60 boda boda riders in an operation targeting the motorcyclists operating in the CBD and flouting traffic laws.

City Hall Head of Operations Peter Mbaya said boda bodas will not be allowed in the CBD apart from the ones from courier companies.

“I have acquired more officers to help in carrying out the operations and ensure that these regulations are adhered to,” said Mbaya.

Boda bodas have been directed to use Kirinyaga Road, University Way, Uhuru Highway, Haile Selassie Avenue and Racecourse Road.

Boda boda riders will be required to have an identification badge, driving license and ensure their motorcycles are insured.

Further they will be required not to carry more than one passenger and desist from riding on the pavements.

According to Inspector Mbaya, those who will not adhere to the regulations will be fined up to Sh50,000.

Supporting the move, the National Chairman for Boda Boda Safety Association Kevin Mubandi said they are committed to abide by the regulations to ensure sanity in the city.