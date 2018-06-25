Top KEBS officials due in court over importation of contraband goods

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25 – Ten Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) officials are due in court Monday morning to face various charges stemming from offences that led to the importation of contraband goods—including sugar and fertilizer.

The firm’s Managing Director Charles Ongwae and nine others are accused of allowing the use of poor Standardisation Quality Marks in what is said to have been collusion that saw tax payers lose up to Sh800 million.

Ongwae was arrested alongside Quality Assurance Director Eric Chesire, the Manager in charge of Inspection Eric Ochieng and 7 other top officials accused of unspecified roles in omissions or commissions in the course of their work.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti stated that charges against the officials have been approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, who last week said they could also face attempted murder charges.

