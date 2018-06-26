Things go sour in Nyeri as sugar disappears from supermarkets

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Jun 26 – The ongoing sugar crisis in the country is now being felt in most outlets in Nyeri Town as most supermarkets remain without the commodity.

Richard Kamara the manager at Samrat Supermarket said wholesalers have no stocks and they are also not sure which sugar to buy since the government has not given guidance on the legitimate sugar.

Robert Kibet a customer at the supermarket said he had come to the store to buy sugar only to find the shelves empty and the situation was similar at other outlets he visited.

At Maathai Supermarket, a similar situation prevailed as all the shelves were empty and some other commodities had been kept where sugar is usually stocked.

Mungai Ngugi, the manager at Maathai said the problem has been there for the past one and a half weeks and they are hopeful that the government will solve the sugar saga as soon as possible so that the business can go back to normal.

On his part, Njoroge Wainaina of Chieni Supermarket said that he has run out of stocks and they don’t know which type of sugar to purchase since the government has not given guidelines.

He also said that the price of sugar has increased by per cent in the outlets that still has some stocks.

At the same time, he called on the National Police Service to train their officers on contraband goods saying most of the business people are being harassed by police during raids.